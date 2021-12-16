The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

The Gym Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.49) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 318 ($4.20).

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 237 ($3.13) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 269.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.43. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.20). The firm has a market cap of £421.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

