The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

CVS stock opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $100.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

