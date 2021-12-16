The Force Protocol (FOR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012916 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00186807 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

