The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $115,746.42 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zach Rasmuson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 580,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.