The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $115,746.42 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Zach Rasmuson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52.
Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 580,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
