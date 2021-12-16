The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $727.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce sales of $727.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $749.30 million and the lowest is $715.60 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $680.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

NYSE COO traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,444. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $337.40 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

