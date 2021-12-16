The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 10.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 13.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 22.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $176.13 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.