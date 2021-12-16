The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,282. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

