The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.18.

Shares of BX opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

