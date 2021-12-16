The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

BX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.44. 43,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

