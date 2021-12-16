Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target Lowered to €100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €125.00 ($140.45) to €100.00 ($112.36) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

THLLY opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. Thales has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

