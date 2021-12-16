Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 18,759 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

