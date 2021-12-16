Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,596 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $567.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $643.66 and its 200 day moving average is $618.93. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

