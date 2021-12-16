Texas Permanent School Fund Has $116.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,968.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,901.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,764.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.