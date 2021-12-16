Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $341.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

