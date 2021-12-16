Texas Permanent School Fund Buys Shares of 54,250 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,879,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,524,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

