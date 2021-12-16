Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CFO Julie L. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

