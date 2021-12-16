Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. 136,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,051. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.