Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.96. 12,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $233.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average is $203.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.