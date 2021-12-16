Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.4% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $192.24. 275,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339,048. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $225.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average is $258.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

