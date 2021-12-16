Telemus Capital LLC Has $253,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

