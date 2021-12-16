Telemus Capital LLC Has $220,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,759,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.818 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

