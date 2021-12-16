Telemus Capital LLC Has $205,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

