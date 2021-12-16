TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 10,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

