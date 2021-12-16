TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Up 67.2% in November

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,890,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,406,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

TSPQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

