TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.27.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.6986 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.