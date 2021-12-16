Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TWODY opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

