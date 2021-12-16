Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Hits $0.0423

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $11.28 million and $476,128.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00089329 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

