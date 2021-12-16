T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.32.

TROW stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $194.31. 17,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day moving average of $205.86. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

