Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

