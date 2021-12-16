Synthomer (SYNT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Synthomer (LON: SYNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/13/2021 – Synthomer had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 12/6/2021 – Synthomer was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 568 ($7.51).
- 11/30/2021 – Synthomer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – Synthomer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.91) price target on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Synthomer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on the stock.
LON SYNT traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 398 ($5.26). 982,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,216. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. Synthomer plc has a 12-month low of GBX 384 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.24.
In other news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($107,043.74).
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.