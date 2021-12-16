Synthomer (SYNT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Synthomer (LON: SYNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/13/2021 – Synthomer had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/6/2021 – Synthomer was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 568 ($7.51).

11/30/2021 – Synthomer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Synthomer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.91) price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Synthomer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on the stock.

LON SYNT traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 398 ($5.26). 982,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,216. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. Synthomer plc has a 12-month low of GBX 384 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.24.

In other news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($107,043.74).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

