Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $64,378,947. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

