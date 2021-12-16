Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.82.

SYBX opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

