Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 92.5% in November

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.6 days.

SYZLF stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

