Switch’s (SWCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Switch stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.82 and a beta of 0.67. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $352,946.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,594,268 shares of company stock worth $40,575,444. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,108,000 after acquiring an additional 599,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after acquiring an additional 432,733 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

