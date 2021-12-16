Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

