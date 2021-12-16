SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $325.43 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $5.93 or 0.00012091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $754.33 million and $325.43 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,241,341 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

