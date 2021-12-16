Susan C. Schnabel Buys 10,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altice USA stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,270,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 339.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 530,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 409,900 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Altice USA by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.