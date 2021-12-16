Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $31.65 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.62 or 0.08272482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00074424 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,359,231 coins and its circulating supply is 337,169,093 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

