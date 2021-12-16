Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung Buys 10,000 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung bought 10,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Jung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Mark Jung bought 7,349 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $21,606.06.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Jung bought 16,010 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

