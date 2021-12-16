SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 774,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,291. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.
