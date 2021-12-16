SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 774,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,291. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SunLink Health Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunLink Health Systems by 482.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

