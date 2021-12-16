Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.79.

SU stock opened at C$30.20 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.94 and a 1 year high of C$34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

