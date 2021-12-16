Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on INN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $7,047,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,764,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 570,951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $4,815,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 17,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $939.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

