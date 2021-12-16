Summer Road Llc Acquires 10,510 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00.

OCUL opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $510.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OCUL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

