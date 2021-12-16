Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Avalara worth $39,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 0.8% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 157.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $139.09 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.30.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

