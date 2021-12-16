Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 55,188 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,188 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Hormel Foods worth $42,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

