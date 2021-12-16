Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 47,402 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,402 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $51,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of J stock opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

