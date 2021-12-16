Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 21,497 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,497 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $40,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.25, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

