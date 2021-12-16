Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,932 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 19,932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Citrix Systems worth $47,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.