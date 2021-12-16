Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $44,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

