S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,748.81

Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,748.81 ($36.33) and traded as low as GBX 2,570 ($33.96). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,570 ($33.96), with a volume of 5,485 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £312.13 million and a PE ratio of 12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,804.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,748.81. The company has a quick ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a GBX 33 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Christopher Redford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($38.06), for a total value of £57,600 ($76,119.99).

About S&U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

